Sri Chaitanya launches app for personalised teaching

Sri Chaitanya institutions has launched its flagship app called ‘Infinity Learn’ to help students with personalised and interactive teaching coupled with good faculty and robust content for classes 6 to 12.

“They can now prepare with ease for competitive exams such as IIT, NEET and CBSE board exams,” said founder director, Infinity Learn, Sushma Boppana and CEO Ujjwal Singh at a press conference here.

The app was launched by Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and was officially released through an ad-film themed “Jeet Pakki’ where Mr. Sharma was given advice and suggestions on how to play and how to win every day and every time. The star player responded saying, “I have reached this stage of success only by listening to my coach who gave me the right advice”.

Ms. Sushma said that Mr. Sharma had sent the message that “Only an expert can guide the learner to become successful and partner the learner’s journey towards Jeet Pakki”.

Explaining how the app works, she said that students can have interactions through ‘Hand raise feature’ and ‘Live chat’ to clarify doubts. They can also access recorded classes anytime.

Mr. Singh said that easier and faster access to mock tests, previous years’ papers and flashcards with animations and examples for quick revision will help learners remember things assisted with tips, tricks and short-cuts. “A detailed report helps identify the learner’s areas of strength and suggests scope for improvement,” he said.