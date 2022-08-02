Sreedhar Babu demands special package for Manthani, submerged areas in Kaleshwaram backwaters

August 02, 2022 17:57 IST

The Manthani MLA writes a letter to the CM

Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu has urged the government to announce a special package to the Manthani constituency that was badly damaged in the recent floods and the backwaters of the Kaleshwaram project damaging agriculture fields in the villages and colonies in towns.

In a letter to the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, he said agriculture fields and colonies had turned into sand deposits due to the backwaters in Manthani municipality, Kataram, Mahadevpur, Palimela, Maha Muttaram and Malharrao mandals. Inundated colonies in villages and towns have damaged residential houses and shops.

Mr. Sreedhar Babu demanded that the government be liberal in announcing a special package including a double bedroom house for those whose houses have collapsed and ₹25,000 as flood relief so that they can get back into their daily lives. Similarly, ₹50,000 should be given to partially damaged houses and ₹25,000 to every household as the flood waters have damaged everything in the houses including essential commodities.

The MLA also said that in about 1200 acres flood waters have left sand deposits turning them useless for agriculture. All such farmers should be given a compensation of ₹1 lakh to desilt their lands while ₹50,000 should be given for farmers who lost crops. In Manthani town small businesses were the worst sufferers losing crores of rupees.

Mr. Sreedhar Babu also sought repair works of damaged roads, sub-stations, electric poles, lakes and bridges on a war footing. Some main roads like Manthani-Kataram, and Kaleshwaram-Bhupalapalli have been severely affected and repairs should be taken up immediately.

Stating that the Manthani constituency was facing the Kaleshwaram backwaters problems for the last three years, he said teams of officials visit for assessment but the farmers have never received any compensation.