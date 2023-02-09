ADVERTISEMENT

SRDP second phase soon with an outlay of ₹4,305 cr to ease traffic congestions, says K.T. Rama Rao

February 09, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister expresses concern over delays in Defence permissions for taking up works  

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that the Government would shortly start the second phase of strategic road development programme.

The SRDP second phase is estimated to cost ₹4,305 crore involving 36 works for taking up road development to ease traffic congestion in and around the GHMC limits. The Government had decided to give administrative sanction for the second phase soon so that works could be taken up at the earliest.

So far, 37 of the 48 works planned under the SRDP phase one had been completed and the balance works were progressing at a brisk pace. The phase one of the project was launched with an estimated ₹8,052 crore. The Minister was replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on February 9, 2023.

When members complained about the growing traffic chaos in the areas surrounding the GHMC limits, he said defence related permissions were delaying the project works. Permissions were yet to be accorded for taking up road development works in the defence areas in spite of several representations submitted at different levels including the Union Defence Minister.

“It is shameful that the Centre is discriminating Telangana,” he said. Mr. Rama Rao said the government was prepared to take up skyway projects to ease traffic movement once the Defence Ministry gave its permission.

