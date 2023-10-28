SRDP Phase II gets administrative sanction with 27 components and budget under Special Development Fund

October 28, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for a total 27 works pertaining to road infrastructure in the city, under the Phase II of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The total estimated cost of the works is ₹4,305 crore. Orders according administrative sanction were hurriedly issued on September 27, less than a fortnight before the model code of conduct kicked in for the elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The SRDP is conceptualised with the aim of facilitating signal free traffic flow in the city, through construction of grade separators and widening of existing roads at various junctions.

In the first phase, a total 48 works were proposed at a cost of more than ₹8,500 crore, and majority of them have been completed, while a few more are under construction.

GHMC commissioner had proposed 25 works under the phase II of the programme over eight months ago. The works, however, were not presented before either the Standing Committee or the GHMC Council for approval before being sent to the government.

Two components which had already been given the administrative sanction were included in the second phase -- two flyovers at Uppal junction sanctioned in 2018, and a bridge across the Fox Sagar nala sanctioned in 2022.

Construction of a three-lane and another six-lane flyovers at Uppal junction alone is estimated to cost ₹441 crore, while a slew of works costing ₹634 crore, including multi-level grade separators at Khajaguda junction, an underpass at IIIT junction of Gachibowli, and a flyover at Wipro junction, were sanctioned for the Serilingampally zone.

Kukatpally Y junction will have a ₹180 crore project for construction of two three lane flyovers for traffic moving towards Ameerpet and Miyapur respectively.

Multilevel flyovers and underpasses at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar at a cost of ₹250 crore, four lane flyovers at Rasoolpura (₹125 crore), ECIL Junction (₹165 crore), and Radhika Junction (₹150 crore), six lane flyovers at Chandrayangutta (₹170 crore) and Bandlaguda Junction (₹105 crore), and a three-lane unidirectional flyover covering the Mylardevpally junction, Shamshabad road and Katedan Junction (₹165 crore) were part of the projects sanctioned under the second phase, besides several ROBs/RUBs and a host of road widening works.

While the phase I of the SRDP was funded through issue of bonds and term loans, besides GHMC’s general fund, phase II will get allocation from the State budget. The orders sanctioned budget under the Special Development Fund to make allocations and disbursals to GHMC in phased manner in the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 to carry out the projects.