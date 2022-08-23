SRDP: LB Nagar, Bairamalguda junctions stalled

Two religious structures coming in the way of construction

V. Swathi HYDERABAD
August 23, 2022 20:53 IST

Various projects initiated under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) are fast approaching completion across the city, but work is stalled with regard to the remaining components at LB Nagar and Bairamalguda junctions.

Two religious structures are coming in the way of construction of the flyover at LB Nagar and a ramp connecting to the Bairamalguda flyover, and officials are unable to find a solution without hurting the structures.

The RHS (Right Hand Side) flyover at LB Nagar and LHS (Left Hand Side) flyover at Bairamalguda have been awaiting successful truce between protestors and the authorities in order to see the light of the day.

As per the higher officials in the GHMC which has undertaken their construction, acquisition of the temple premises on the way to the RHS flyover at LB Nagar would have been smooth, if not for the protests by political parties.

“We offered land just beside the existing temple, and the temple committee agreed too, before the matter went out of hand. Now, whenever we try to broach the topic of acquisition, some local goon appears out of the blue protesting it,” shared the official.

Owing to this, the authorities have been mulling over landing the flyover just short of the temple. However, they are cautious in taking a final decision in the matter, following accidents due to overspeeding in certain other flyovers in the city.

“Landing the flyover abruptly without completing the full span as planned, could result in crowding of vehicles at the spot and traffic jams, which is self-defeating. Moreover, it will be difficult to control vehicle speeds over such short inclines,” he said.

The temple on the way at the LHS flyover of Bairamalguda is relatively smaller. In view of protests over land acquisition, the plan has to be changed in order to construct the ramp connecting it towards the flyover near Owaisi Hospital, circumventing the structure, officials shared.

