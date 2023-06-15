HamberMenu
SR University stands 98th in NIRF engineering rankings

June 15, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SR University stood 98th in NIRF-MHRD all-India-level rankings in engineering and has been positioned on the rank band of 101-150 in the university category, according to the latest report of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Chancellor of SR University A. Varada Reddy said it was the only private institution in Telangana that figured in the NIRF ranking in the engineering category. He added that SR University has tier-I NBA accreditation for all its B.Tech programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Deepak Garg said the university embedded innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship in the curriculum with a focus on research, which resulted in 2,000 plus publications, 190 plus patents and ₹15-crore in research funding from 50 plus projects.

He said SR University was one of the few institutions in the world offering a B.Tech in computer science in partnership with Microsoft. B.Tech in AI is being run in collaboration with some of the top 500 universities around the globe to give foreign exposure to students. The curriculum is co-designed by companies like Microsoft, Siemens and Cyient.

