SR University launches dual degree programmes

May 18, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

New programmes in tune with NEP 2020

The Hindu Bureau

SR University, Warangal, has introduced dual degree programmes from this year that will let students pursue two degrees simultaneously apart from offering Bi.PC students to pursue B.Tech in engineering, as per the flexibility given in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Vice-Chancellor of SR University, G.R.C Reddy said that several innovative programmes giving flexibility to students are being introduced. In the dual degree programme, students have multiple options like B.Tech plus BBA; B.Tech plus MBA; B.Sc (Hons.) Agriculture plus BBA; BS plus MBA, BBA plus MS in Biotechnology and Computer Science with various specialisations.

Prof. Reddy said the university leverages the flexibility given by NEP-2020 to offer B.Tech programmes for Bi.PC students, who can now pursue B.Tech engineering of their choice. The university will offer a suitable bridge course for such aspirants. New M.Tech programmes in data science and artificial intelligence and machine learning are also being launched this academic year.

He said the university has collaborated with various US universities to offer twinning programmes where a part of the course can be pursued at the US universities to save money - but still get an international degree.

