Spurious Liquor: Telangana Excise officials conduct raid in Odisha, 26 arrested

December 20, 2022 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Excise officials arrested a total of 26 persons while conducting a raid in Odisha in connection with manufacturing and supplying of spurious liquor. The officials have also seized illegal liquor worth ₹ 10 crore along with liquor labelling machines.

A case of spurious liquor was detected by the officials on December 16 at Mondi Gowrelly village in Yacharam mandal, Rangareddy district. SHO Ibrahimpatnam arrested one Bhuneti Gopikrishna for supplying the liquor and upon enquiry he revealed information about more such stock. He also mentioned other accused persons namely Annepalli Shiva Reddy, Bingi Balraj Goud and Porandla Sanjay Kumar.

During investigation it was revealed that there is an illicit bottling unit established by the accused near Cuttack, Odisha. A special team was authorised to proceed to the location and seize the unit. Meanwhile, inspections were conducted in both Rangareddy and Nalgonda divisions to detect any other illicit stock which may have been supplied by the accused. During the raids, 3,078 litres of bottled spurious liquor was seized in various stations. Further, certain other contraband, raw material and equipment used for manufacturing of the liquor was seized.

Bingi Balaraju is a licensee for an A4 (Retail Liquor) shop by name ‘SV Wines’ in Narayanpur Mandal, the license of the shop was suspended by District Prohibition and Excise Officer, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and the shop remains closed.

All licencees of A4 shops and 2B (Bar and Restaurant) are instructed to not indulge in any illegal practices against the rules and act in force, said Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Rangareddy Division.