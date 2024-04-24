Spree of nominations for Lok Sabha polls continues on penultimate day

April 24, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The spree of filing nominations for the forthcoming elections to the Lok Sabha continued on Wednesday with 230 candidates filing 302 sets of nominations.

The total number of nominations received till Wednesday, the penultimate day for filing the papers, reached 856 by 547 candidates. This is on account of multiple nominations filed by candidates in few Lok Sabha constituencies. A majority of independent candidates filed their nominations from different constituencies and the final list of valid contestants will be known only after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations on April 29 expires.

Prominent contestants, including Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender from Secunderabad, K. Madhavi Latha representing the BJP from Hyderabad constituency and sitting MP Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam on behalf of the BRS, filed their nominations before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Congress candidate A. Praveen Reddy has filed his nomination from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat even as the party high command is yet to take a decision on the party’s candidate from the constituency. Several prominent candidates including BRS’ Athram Sakku from Adilabad, Kancharla Krishna Reddy from Nalgonda and Ragidi Lakshma Reddy from Malkajgiri, BJP’s B. B. Patil from Zaheerabad, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy from Chevella and Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool on behalf of the Congress filed their nominations on Tuesday.

Mahbubabad (SC) sitting MP Maloth Kavita from the BRS and Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy of the Congress from Khammam too filed their papers on Tuesday. The Congress high command which kept on hold its decision on Khammam seat is learnt to have given a go ahead to Mr. Raghuram Reddy from Khammam Lok Sabha.

