Spouses of two corporators held on cheating charge

They cheated a person of ₹1.37 crore using forged land documents

February 10, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.



Tightening the noose around the ‘land mafia’, the Karimnagar rural police have arrested three persons, including husbands of two women corporators of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC), for allegedly cheating a person of ₹1.37 crore using forged land documents.

Those arrested were identified as Kola Prashanth, husband of 17th division corporator of KMC, Sudhagoni Krishna Goud, husband of 18th division corporator of KMC, and Bharath Reddy of Ramannapeta village of Jagtial district, police said.

They were arrested based on a complaint filed by G Raji Reddy, a native of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The arrests come close on the heels of the arrest of the BRS’s 12th division corporator Thota Ramulu and 21st division corporator Jangili Sagar in separate cases on land encroachment charges by the police in the past few weeks.

