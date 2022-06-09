June 09, 2022 13:02 IST
- The Package
Spotlight- Telangana
Our reporters from across Telangana delve deep into a particular issue of relevance to the State
The Spotlight is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Telangana.
Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.
In This Package
Related Topics
Read more...