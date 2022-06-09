  • The Package

Spotlight- Telangana

With the mercury steadily rising, spot-billed ducks seem to be cooling off at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
June 09, 2022 13:02 IST
Updated: June 09, 2022 13:08 IST

The Spotlight is a weekly page that does exactly what it says it does — delves deep into a particular issue of relevance to Telangana.

Every week is a different issue. Our reporters from across the State analyse each subject threadbare, in micro detail, while retaining the panoramic angle, as they speak to every conceivable source to bring you the latest, and the very last detail in every story.

In This Package
Telangana
Boulevard of broken dreams
Telangana
Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature
Telangana
Healthcare in the gutter
Telangana
Drug addiction debilitating Telangana
Telangana
Liquor addiction crippling families
Telangana
New seat of power hanging in the air
Telangana
Power play vs people’s privacy
Telangana
NOT A CLASS APART
Telangana
Entrapped by financial distress and debt
Telangana
A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb
Telangana
Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer
Telangana
Where have the blackbucks bolted?
Telangana
Lost for words
Telangana
Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues
Hyderabad
En route to the promised land
