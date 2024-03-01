Spotlight on India’s technology-driven equitable growth

March 01, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Skill-biased technological changes and the lack of vibrant innovation ecosystems in developing nations are primary culprits behind growing disparities. India, however, is a leading proponent of technology-driven equitable growth, said Sachin Chaturvedi, director-general of Research and Information System for Developing Countries, a New Delhi-based think tank.

He was delivering the foundation-day lecture of Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) here on Friday, he said India owed its progress to its approaches to strategic planning; participatory development; enhancing capabilities; and removing barriers across sectors such as health, agriculture, banking, finance and energy.

Mr. Chaturvedi discussed the Access, Equity and Inclusion (AEI) Index, a tool from the Indian experience, to gauge such critical dimensions. “This pioneering framework not only highlights India’s leadership in equitable technological advancement but also many insights for nations in the global South,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director, CESS, E. Revathi, ICFAI University vice-chancellor J. Mahender Reddy, founder-members CH Hanumantha Rao and GR Reddy were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.