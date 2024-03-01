GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spotlight on India’s technology-driven equitable growth

March 01, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Skill-biased technological changes and the lack of vibrant innovation ecosystems in developing nations are primary culprits behind growing disparities. India, however, is a leading proponent of technology-driven equitable growth, said Sachin Chaturvedi, director-general of Research and Information System for Developing Countries, a New Delhi-based think tank.

He was delivering the foundation-day lecture of Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) here on Friday, he said India owed its progress to its approaches to strategic planning; participatory development; enhancing capabilities; and removing barriers across sectors such as health, agriculture, banking, finance and energy.

Mr. Chaturvedi discussed the Access, Equity and Inclusion (AEI) Index, a tool from the Indian experience, to gauge such critical dimensions. “This pioneering framework not only highlights India’s leadership in equitable technological advancement but also many insights for nations in the global South,” he said.

Director, CESS, E. Revathi, ICFAI University vice-chancellor J. Mahender Reddy, founder-members CH Hanumantha Rao and GR Reddy were among those present.

