Spotlight on Hyderabad’s heritage

Hyderabad’s heritage was in the spotlight, as part of the week-long International Museum Day celebrations at Salar Jung Museum, on Saturday.

Instead of historians and veterans holding fort on the history of Hyderabad, it was young men and women from various colleges who showcased the legacy of the city. The students were volunteers of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

One of the revelations was the fact that the small structures built in the midst of forests in erstwhile Hyderabad State were not hunting lodges but centres to study the flora and fauna. Sibghat Khan and Sahith reached this conclusion after accessing the documents of Nawab Yusufuddin Syed, the subedar of Gulbarga.

Ray Ain Asrar charted the cultural landscape of the region by placing in context the evolution of Deccani and its relation with Urdu in a short presentation using the poems of Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah.