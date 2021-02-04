Spotlight on heritage of aboriginal tribes

ITDA plans to equip mini-tribal museum with projector, cameras, and add more exhibibits

To preserve and showcase the distinctive cultural heritage of aboriginal tribes, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, has mooted a slew of initiatives to equip the mini-tribal museum on its premises with a projector, video and still camera and other paraphernalia.

The museum located at the YTC centre on the ITDA headquarters premises in the temple town recently underwent a makeover.

To buttress the Adivasi cultural heritage conservation efforts, the Regional Centre of the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute at the ITDA has come up with a string of proposals to add more exhibits to the museum’s collection and enrich its ambience to reflect the distinctive tribal lifestyle.

Thanks to the initiative taken by ITDA Project Officer P. Gowtham, the efforts to upgrade the mini-museum to preserve and promote the glorious cultural heritage of tribal communities received a major impetus, sources said.

“We have sent proposals for sanction of a video and still camera besides a projector to record unique cultural practices, festivals such as Bhoomi Panduga, Velpula Panduga and Kotha Panduga of tribal communities besides the rela and kommu koya among other music and dance traditions,” said Veeraswamy, curator of the mini-museum.

It is proposed to collect and add more artefacts to the museum’s collection, develop greenery around the ponds located on the premises of the ITDA building in the vicinity of the mini-museum to create the perfect ambience for visitors, he added.