Spot admissions for UG courses

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 10, 2022 21:57 IST

Spot Admission (Physical, Psychometric & Medical) Tests will be conducted from October 11 to 17 for admission into UG Courses (B.SC.-MPC, B.A.-HEP & B.COM-GEN) in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women for the academic year 2022-23. at Bibinagar

Students will be selected based on their performance in the tests mentioned above. There are about 130 vacant seats and selected candidates will be provided additional army training to prepare students for UPSC exams along with regular academics.

Sports dress and track shoes are preferable for attending physical tests and candidates should have minimum of 152 cm height and visual activity 6/6 (less than -2.0 D refractive error also can apply). For further information, kindly contact 7995010687, 9493964798, , said a press release.

