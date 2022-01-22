Sports quota recruitment for Army

HYDERABAD

22 January 2022 00:25 IST

Selection process from February 21

All-India open rally for selection of sports cadets in athletics (sprints and jumps) and handball disciplines into Army Boys Sports Company of Indian Army’s Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, will be held at the Artillery Centre here from February 21 to 24.

Preliminary selection rally for induction of raw and proven players (age between 8 and 14 years) as sports cadets from February 1 to 9, for athletics from February 1 to 3 at Trivandrum (Kerala), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) and from February 7 to 9 at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Bhiwani (Haryana), and Jalandhar (Punjab).

Preliminary selection will be conducted for handball discipline from February 1 to 3 at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and February 7 to 9 at Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh), Bhiwani (Haryana), Jalandhar (Punjab). Sportsmen selected during preliminary selection, will be called for final selection.

Induction rally will be opened to all civilians desirous and not restricted to those identified during preliminary selection rally.

Interested sportsmen/boys are requested to assemble at Makhan Singh Athletics Stadium of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, at 7 a.m. on February 21.

The selection trials, physical and technical skills’ test in sports disciplines, will be held under Sports Authority of India coaches and board of officers.

The selection process will remain provisional until approved by Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army)/Sports Authority of India. The selected cadets will be called up after final approval, said a press release.