Sports Coaching Foundation gets recognition

K. Sai Baba, general secretary of Sports Coaching Foundation, with the ‘GoThe Distance Hero Award’.  

K. Sai Baba, general secretary of Sports Coaching Foundation (Masab Tank), was presented the ‘Go The Distance Hero Award’ by Apollo Tyres for promoting sports over the last three decades.

Sai, who was a former Andhra Ranji cricketer and established the SCF three decades ago to provide a platform to the different sections of the society with emphasis on economically weaker sections had earlier received the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award from the

President of India, and many other international awards The SCF, which is an NGO, is being run in association with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and strives to empower the underprivileged through sports by conducting various events in multi-disciplines and also coaching camps right through the year.


