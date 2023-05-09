Sports being neglected in TS: Bandi

May 09, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday charged the BRS Government with ignoring sports and neglecting playgrounds even while promoting liquor consumption across the State.

“There is no proper budget for sports and no encouragement to sportspersons. The playgrounds have vanished while school buildings are in a dilapidated state. The Modi Government on the other hand has been giving top focus to sports increasing the budget from ₹466 to ₹3,397 crore,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at the Victory playground (Chaderghat) during the launch of ‘Khelo India-Jeeto Telangana’ sports meet in the presence of National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansaraj Ahir, Rajya Sabha MP K.Laxman and others, he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all the MPs to host such sports meets for the youth in their areas in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appreciated Mr. Laxman for taking up the meet in the old city under Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and said it also underscored the resolve of the party about the seriousness of wresting the seat in the next elections. While similar sports meet was held in Karimnagar, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G.Kishan Reddy conducted one in Secunderabad recently.

Mr. Laxman claimed that under the BJP Government at the Centre, there was no political interference in sports or in giving away top civilian awards. Mr. Ahir hailed the initiative and urged the youth to make full use of the opportunity as it helped in personality development to tackle various challenges in life ahead.