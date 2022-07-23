Sports app launched

Sports news in just 60 words

App founder Anil Kumar, IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan and shuttler B. Sai Praneeth during the launch of the app in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sports news in just 60 words

“WhatsInTheGame”, a Web 3.0 and metaverse application that gives you sports news in 60 words or less, schedules, and result cards of all global sports, was launched by bronze medallist and star shuttler B. Sai Praneeth on Saturday.

The app aims to be the go-to destination for everything sports. Founders Anil Kumar Mamidala, E.J.B. Prameela, and principal secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan graced the event.

“We have developed an application that gives a new perspective and solution to each and every fan and athlete. In this initial version, WhatsInTheGame currently provides you short news, schedules, and result cards, of all Olympic, Para, Non-Olympic Sports, and Winter Games, with simple swiping options that not only enables you to save time, but also stay connected with multiple sports you love through the same platform,” Mr. Kumar said.

“As an athlete and sport lover myself, I am over the moon to be a part of this journey. We plan to add different features that help athletes of any age, gender, level of play, and sport, that take their game to the next level,” said Sai Praneeth.