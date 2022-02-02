Sponsorship for two young athletes

Hyderabad

02 February 2022 18:04 IST

Hyderabad senior women’s cricket vice-captain Pranavi Chandra and golfing talent Tvesa Malik were presented a cash award of ₹15 lakh each here on Wednesday to enable them to dream big and chase bigger goals on the sporting front.

Company secretary of Kakinada Seaports Vibha Jain handed over the cheques to the two sportspersons. It may be mentioned here that Ms. Tvesa had her best performance ever on the Ladies European Tour finishing 18th on the Order of Merit with eight top 10 finishes.

