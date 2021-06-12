Spl. task forces constituted at zonal level

The STFs will have enforcement teams for taking up action against unlawful buildings

Special task forces (STFs) have been constituted at zonal level of GHMC as per the TS-bPASS rules. They will be headed by the respective zonal commissioners and constitute the superintendent engineer and deputy commissioner of police (Law & Order) as members, besides the Joint/Deputy Commissioner as nodal officer.

The task forces were constituted through orders by the GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar recently, which also specified the powers and functions of the force. The STFs will have required number of enforcement teams functioning under them, for taking up action against unlawful buildings. With respect to complaints against unauthorised structures, the teams should be allotted on random basis for verification and initiation of action. Site inspection should be carried out within three days of receiving the complaint. The enforcement teams would be provided enough number of manpower, vehicles and equipment for demolition of unauthorised structures, including cameras, and tablets. It is also the duty of the STF to inform the Registration authorities about illegal properties, for their inclusion in the prohibitory register, and also the Electricity, and Water Supply Departments to refrain from giving connections. Enforcement teams should also make random inspections, and submit Action Taken Report to the STF, and the work should be reviewed by STF at least once a fortnight. The STF is also authorised to levy a penalty up to 25% of the value of the land in case the owner/occupier obstructs their job, or slap criminal cases.

The Engineers from National Academy of Construction, appointed on adhoc basis in circles have been entrusted with the job of inspecting the ongoing constructions in the allotted wards. Violations and deviations should be brought to the notice of the STF for necessary action through enforcement teams, the orders said.