Spiritual ecstasy pervades Bhadrachalam

Visual delight: Hamsavahanam carrying the processional idols of Lord Rama and His consort Sita at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Visual delight: Hamsavahanam carrying the processional idols of Lord Rama and His consort Sita at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.  

Uttara Dwara Darshanam in the temple today

The serene surroundings of Karakatta (flood bank) along the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam turned into a beehive of spiritual activity as hordes of devotees watched the grand visual spectacle - Teppotsavam (loat festival) held in the Godavari late on Sunday evening.

The swan-shaped boat carrying the processional idols of Lord Rama with His consort Sita made circular rounds in the river presenting a spellbinding visual spectacle.

Amid an atmosphere surcharged with devotion, scores of devotees watched the celestial boat ride with rapt attention.

While the tastefully decorated boat sailed on the calm waters of the Godavari, dazzling fireworks lit the skies enlivening the picturesque environs of the river banks.

An impressive ceremonial procession preceded the colourful Teppotsavam. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and others attended the event. Meanwhile, the police made tight security arrangements in and around the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam for the Uttara Dwara Darshanam to be held in the temple on the occasion of Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festival early Monday morning.

