Spinning a new magic with photography

Satyaprasad Yachendra. PHOTO: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad

20 January 2022 20:38 IST

Former Andhra Ranji player loves to capture the Himalayas

Former Andhra Ranji left-arm spinner and chairman of ACA selection panel Satyaprasad Yachendra (59) is spinning magic with his pictures, exploring the scenic splendour of Ladakh Valley for close to 15 years.

“Every time you visit Ladakh, you feel as if you are going there for the first time. Such is the beauty of the valley with the imposing Himalayan Ranges in the backdrop,” Prasad said. “For me, it is like a spiritual home,” said city-based Prasad, who also extensively toured Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh and the northern part of Sikkim.

The gentleman, an avid photographer to freeze the sprawling and magnificent landscapes, took to photography since he was a child, thanks to his father (Madana Gopal Yachendra), who was a lensman himself.

“Somehow, the mere thought of Ladakh Valley spurs me to plan a visit at any given point of the year. Such is the fascination I have for the picturesque locales there,” Prasad said in a chat with The Hindu.

“Photography in the Valley itself can be one of the biggest challenges for any photographer given the kind of conditions, with virtually no villages in sight and apparently no possible scope for help in case of any emergency,” he said.

“You, along with like-minded photographer-friends, have to be on your own in these places. But, I tell you, every time you visit Ladakh, it gives you an impression of being a fresh, unexplored locale till then,” he said with a big smile.

“Definitely, digital photography made things a lot easier. But, at the same time, the urge to be the best, as many now-a-days are armed with all sorts of latest camera equipment, could well inspire you to come up with truly standout pics,” he explained.

And, right now, the nature lover-cum-photographer is coming out with a coffee table book depicting his journeys to ‘Great Ranges’.

“I must say the Telangana government has been encouraging photography a lot by organising the India Photo Festival every year, where world-renowned lensmen come and share their experiences,” he said.