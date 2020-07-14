Spillway gates of Jurala lifted

Discharge of flood from the spillway of Priyadarshini Jurala project in Jogulamba-Gadwal district commenced on Tuesday night with the dam authorities lifting five gates to let a flood of about 27,000 cusecs into the river course.

Release of water to the river course through power generation commenced earlier in the day with the operation of three hydel units of 39 MW capacity each were switched on during the day to let over 23,000 cusecs of flood water.

According to the flood monitoring engineers at the dam, two gates were lifted for a height of 2 metres each and three gates were lifted for a height of 1 metre around 10 p.m. to discharge the flood. The decision to lift the crest gates on the spillway was taken following increase in the flood from the upstream to over 50,000 cusecs. Last year, the spillway gates were lifted on July 31.