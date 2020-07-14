Spike in COVID cases again

After drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana in the past three days, it shot up again as 1,550 cases were reported on Monday. Nine more COVID patients died, taking the toll to 365.
From July 10 to 13, between 1,170 and 1,280 cases were reported, which was a sharp drop despite increase in tests. On Monday, 11,525 tests were conducted out of which 1,550 samples tested positive for coronavirus. The new cases include 926 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 212 from Rangareddy and 53 from Medchal. As per the medical bulletin, 36,221 cases were listed under the ‘Total Cases’ category. However, when 12,178 active cases , 23,679 discharged, and 365 deaths are added, the total cases are 36,222. There is discrepancy of one case between the ‘Total Cases’, and the added number.
