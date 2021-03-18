Spike in COVID-19 cases continues on ninth day

Hyderabad

18 March 2021 19:04 IST

More infections being reported from rural areas

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on the ninth day. On Wednesday, 278 cases were detected and three patients died. The gradual spike in cases is observed from March 9 when 189 people tested positive.

While over 60,000 tests were conducted on March 15 and 16, only 40,181 were checked on Wednesday. Results of 542 were awaited.

Apart from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), high number of cases continue to be recorded in other districts. Until March of this year, cases were concentrated in the city limits and only a few were detected in rural districts. It changed this year. Cluster of cases have been detected in rural districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 278 cases on Wednesday, 35 were from GHMC, 28 from Adilabaad, 24 from Nirmal, 21 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 12 from Rangareddy, 10 each from Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Mancherial, Karimnagar. Till March 16, every day, a few districts used to log zero cases. This too changed from Tuesday.

From March 2-2020 to March 17 of this year, 94,19,677 samples were put to test and 3,02,047 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 2265 were active cases, 2,98,120 have recovered, and 1662 have died.

As part of the ongoing vaccination programme, first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was given to 24,449 people on Wednesday. The beneficiaries are 14,847 people 60 years or above, 7,891 who are 45-59 years with co-morbidities, 809 Health Care Workers (HCWs) and 902 Front Line Workers (FLWs).The second dose was given to 66 HCWs and 907 FLWs.