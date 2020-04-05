Spend CMRF fund for anti-coronavirus steps

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to spend the money received from donors towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund also to combat coronavirus for purchase of masks, personal protective equipment and drugs for health staff involved in the treatment of patients.

He expressed the State government’s strong resolve to continue the anti-coronavirus measures more vigorously. The government will extend all assistance to medical and health staff engaged in treatment of virus patients, he said at a high-level meeting to discuss the status of the dreaded disease in the State.

He said the government will not spare a single suspected case of coronavirus till they underwent the required tests. Similarly, all the contact persons of the positive cases were being sent to quarantine.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S. Narsing Rao, Special Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Shanti Kumari and other senior officials.

A release later said Mr. Rao complimented the health staff who worked to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and treat the positive cases. The government was fully focussed on security of their health. It had taken special care for protection of their lives.

Presently, the government had enough stock of testing kits, personal protective equipment, masks and other gear required for people turning up for tests and medical treatment. If their number went up in future, the government will procure further stocks, he said.

He asked the officials to prepare and implement an action plan for uninterrupted treatment of patients if their strength went up.