Spencer’s Mango Utsav gets under way

Spencer’s Retail kick-started its annual Mango Utsav in the city on Tuesday, which has been its flagship summer event since its inception 15 years ago.
For this year’s Utsav, Spencer’s will be marketing more than ten varieties from around the country, including the ones hitherto unavailable in the city. “We have tied up with local farmers to ensure fresh stock of mangoes, which undergo FSSAI-approved ethylene ripening, guaranteeing zero carbide in our mangoes,” said a marketing person. He claimed that the prices of mangoes were down 40% this year due to a bountiful harvest.
S.M. Ramanathan, VP, Spencer’s Telangana, said they were looking to clock record mango sales of 1,000 MT across the nation, increasing its sales by 15% this fiscal. Spencer’s Mango Utsav has an extensive offering that starts with Totapuri priced at ₹39/kg and goes to Alphonso priced at ₹199 for a box of six. Banganapalli variety is priced at ₹ 45/Kg, which is the most popular constituting 60% of all sales.
