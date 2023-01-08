Speed up work on setting up of nine new medical colleges: Minister

January 08, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao instructed the authorities to speed up work on establishing nine new medical colleges in the State by completing the process of finalising tenders at the earliest.

In a monthly review meeting held virtually from Aarogya Sri Healthcare Trust office on Saturday with the National Health Mission and Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation officials, he told them to ground works on the new medical colleges by finalising tenders early. He stated that Telangana has a set a record in the country when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated eight new government medical colleges last month.

He wanted the authorities to work with the same spirit so that classes start in the new medical colleges coming up at Karimnagar, Khammam, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Nirmal, Bhupalapally, Sircilla and Asifabad from the next academic year. He told them to make all arrangements till the team of Medical Council of India arrives for inspection.

He also told officials to complete at the earliest the maternal and child healthcare centres, including those coming up on the premises of NIMS and Gandhi Hospitals, as also the 23 community health centres under Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. Further, he told them to bring in use 13 new Telangana Diagnostic Centres coming up, in addition to the 20 existing ones, and complete nine critical care hospitals in areas with accident-prone roads.

The Minister stated that there won’t be any control on supply of medicines to hospitals with maintenance of buffer stocks for three months.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Shweta Mohanty, TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, Manging Director Chandrasekhar Reddy, Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, Commissioner of TVVP Dr. J. Ajay Kumar and others participated.

ADVERTISEMENT