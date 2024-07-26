ADVERTISEMENT

Speed up road repair: GHMC Commissioner to officials

Updated - July 26, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

File photo

Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Amrapali Kata on Friday asked zonal-level officials to expedite road maintenance works under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). During a teleconference with zonal and additional commissioners, Ms. Kata said agreements with private agencies for road maintenance under CRMP are valid up to December. She asked the officials to conduct zonal-level review meetings and address the gaps in the implementation. Ms. Kata also reviewed the property-tax collection and the campaign for the control of dengue.

