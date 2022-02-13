Speed up railway works: KTR

Holds review meet with SCR, MA&UD, and GHMC officials

Minister K.T. Rama Rao directed the Municipal Administration & Urban Development officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for structures to be taken up over all the railway crossings in the city.

Addressing a high level review meeting with South Central Railway authorities and officials from the MA&UD, GHMC and Revenue departments on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao discussed railway underpasses, railway overbridges and other pending structures related to Railways in the city.

Keeping pace with the SRDP works for strengthening of road network in the city, the Railways should speed up the issue of permissions for construction of RUBs and ROBs, the Minister said, and spoke on the limitations of addressing traffic issues wherever railway crossings exist, because the department has been relatively slower in carrying the works.

In view of this, the officials from GHMC and SCR need to chalk out a comprehensive plan with regard to the works to be taken up in city in coordination with each other. There is a need to develop all the railway crossings and narrow RUBs in city, Mr. Rama Rao said.

Citing the RUB in Ramgopalpet, he said such a structure built decades ago need to be expanded in line with the current traffic needs.

SCR officials offered complete cooperation, and speeding up of the permissions for structures in city. They promised to expedite the Sanathnagar-Balanagar railway underpass works once final permissions are through. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, KTR advised HMDA officials to devise plans with a vision for future.

During his first ever visit to the HMDA office in Ameerpet, he conducted a review meeting with officials and said that the urban development authority is extended by seven more districts in its purview and hence, it will play a crucial role in development.