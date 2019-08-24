Speed up Palamuru-RR project: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the irrigation authorities to execute the works of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme on a fast-track as it was done in case of Kaleshwaram project and complete it to start giving water from the next year.

Reviewing the progress of irrigation projects in the erstwhile undivided Mahabubnagar district here on Friday, he said by completing the pending projects on a fast-track irrigation facility was provided to nearly half of the agricultural lands in Palamuru and the remaining half should be covered under Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

He suggested the irrigation officials to execute works in three shifts every day as was done in Kaleshwaram project. The Chief Minister also discussed with the officials about ongoing works pertaining to Palamuru-Rangareddy project and also about the works yet to be taken up. He told the officials to take up works on reservoirs and canals simultaneously. To ensure speedy execution of Palamuru-Rangareddy project work, the Chief Minister wanted senior officials to go on periodic field visits and expedite the works. Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar, Chief Engineer V. Ramesh and others participated.