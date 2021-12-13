Speed up Manoharabad-Kothapally railway works: Harish Rao

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao has directed the officials to speed up Manoharabad – Kothapally railway works in Siddipet and Medak districts.

In a review meeting held here on Monday evening, Mr. Harish Rao said that the State government has been acquiring land and handing it over to railways at free of cost.

The officials have informed the Minister that 1,315 acres as against the requirement of 1,421 acres in Siddipet district and 172 acres out of the total 174 acres was acquired in Medak district and government has spent about ₹ 400 crore for the land acquisition in Siddipet district alone.

The Minister has requested the railway authorities to bring the railway services available to the public by January 2022 and directed the State government officials to extend all the required support to complete the works.

District Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, Railway Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) Sadarma Devarayalu and others have participated in the review meeting.