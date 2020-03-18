Speed up KLIS works at Baswapur, officials told

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

18 March 2020 22:21 IST

CMO official inspects package 16 works

Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal on Wednesday inspected the ongoing works of Baswapur reservoir, under package 16 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) here, and instructed officials to speed up works.

Along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran and irrigation officials, she was on the field to inspect the regulator and embankment works that are under progress. Ms. Sabharwal also held a review with officials from the Irrigation Department and contractors of the reservoir at the Baswapur camp office.

“The deadline is next June/July and the aim is to fill 1.5 tmcft water in the reservoir,” she told them, stressing that works should gain pace.

In that direction, the Secretary also instructed that land acquisition at Baswapur, Wadaparthy and Thimmapur villages surrounding the reservoir should resume, and the required fund allotment was being released.

The capacity of Baswapur reservoir as per the plan is 11.38 tmcft, and along with Gandhamalla reservoir’s 9.87 tmcft capacity, the scheme will supply irrigation to a total 2,51,800 acres.

Addl. Collector G. Ramesh, KLIS Superintending Engineer Srinivas and others were part of the field inspection and review.