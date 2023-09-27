Speed up arrangements for school breakfast scheme, says Education Minister

September 27, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy has directed the officials concerned to speed up arrangements for the effective implementation of breakfast to be provided to school students from Class I to X in all government-run schools from the forthcoming Vijaya Dasami festival.

The scheme was announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently and is estimated to benefit 23 lakh students in 27,147 schools across the State. The Minister reviewed the arrangements being made for the implementation of the scheme in a meeting with senior officials on Tuesday.

She wanted the officials to finalise the menu and guidelines for ensuring effective implementation of the scheme, conceived with a view to providing nutritious food to students in addition to improving their concentration towards studies.

Additional collectors would be made in-charges at the district level and they should coordinate with other departments for ensuring its successful implementation. Steps should be initiated to provide necessary infrastructure, she said. Telangana is the only State in the country to provide fine rice to students as part of the mid-day meal programme and the government was implementing the scheme uninterruptedly in spite of the additional burden on the ex-chequer.