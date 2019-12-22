Speed guns to check reckless driving on highways

The speed gun has armed the police in curbing overspeeding and collecting penal amount from the violators.

The Jangaon district police have collected ₹ 3.46 crore as fines from motorists for overspeeding in the district during the last six months. The district police penalised 33,503 commuters on the National Highway-163 of Hyderabad - Warangal, and Jangaon to Suryapet Highway where police teams were deployed on the highway with speed guns.

After installing speed laser guns and cutting down the maximum speed limit on accident-prone stretches in the National Highways, the police are identifying overspeeding motorists on the stretches of different highways that pass through their Jangaon district jurisdiction. The Jangaon Town Police had recently procured four speed laser guns with the support of Warangal police commissionerate.

Now, the Jangaon district police are planning to initiate similar traffic safety measures on the stretches of highways that come under their limits. These include the Hyderabad Highway, Warangal Highway, Suryapet Highway, and the Siddipet Highway.

The police collected ₹ 3 crore penalty from overspeeding commuters. The speed limit for light vehicles is 40 km per hour on the city limits stretch while that for heavy vehicles is 80 km per hour on the highway.

The West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) B Srinivas Reddy said that the owner of the vehicle would be intimated through SMS regarding the offense and the penalty has to be paid through e-challan. With that, 25 percent of accidents are likely to come down with use of laser guns,” said Mr. Reddy.

Meanwhile, a total of 679 persons were caught by the Jangaon police since six months for drunken driving. Of those, 82 were sent to jail.