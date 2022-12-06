‘Speed-calming measures brought down fatal accidents’ 

December 06, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Speed-calming measures in the city, such as installation of zig-zag barricades in accident-prone areas during non-peak hours, has yielded results, the Hyderabad Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

From 121 fatal accidents in 2021, the number has come down to 97 this year, as of November.

The police had come up with the initiative after an analysis of accidents, time of occurrence and areas. It was learnt that non-peak hours, such as during nights, when incidents of over-speeding were high, the accidents number too was high.

Police said barricades in zig-zag manner under proper lighting with ‘Go Slow’ indications were put up, and implemented between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (In-charge Traffic) A. R. Srinivas inspected new solar-powered uniform barricades at the traffic training institute at Goshamahal. The barricades will be distributed area-wise for as per the accident prevention plan.