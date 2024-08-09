Speed and urgency taking lives of delivery boys on Hyderabad roads

Delivery boys, mostly those delivering food parcels, are falling prey to road accidents in the State capital!

Eight delivery boys were killed and 28 sustained injuries in Cyberabad police commissionerate jurisdiction so far this year. Though not as high as in Cyberabad, the situation on the roads in Rachakonda commissionerate too is equally alarming with one delivery boy losing his life and eight more suffering wounds this year.

Analysing reasons behind the delivery boys’ deaths and injuries in road accidents, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said on Friday that ‘distraction and losing concentration in the hurry to deliver parcels’ could be one of the main factors. In a meeting with representatives of parcel delivery agencies, he cautioned them to alert the boys to adhere to safety norms.

The Commissioner said that it was understood that some delivery boys tend to indulge in speed driving to meet the deadlines of the agencies they are working for. “The attraction of incentives from agencies for delivering before time could be among other reasons for delivery boys getting involved in road accidents,” he said.

Attending to mobile phone calls (apparently from customers) while riding two-wheelers and keeping heavy loads of parcels on the front and rear side of bikes was also making them vulnerable to accidents, the authorities found after examining the details of the road accidents involving delivery boys.

Mr. Sudheer Babu told the delivery agency representatives to evolve a mechanism to monitor driving track records of the delivery boys. The delivery boys should be made aware of the requisites of safe driving. Cyberabad traffic police chief Joel Davis said that it was noticed that delivery boys were also responsible for road accidents.

Four instances of delivery boys being found at fault in road accidents were recorded this year. In one case, the delivery boy was accused of being responsible for a fatal accident.