Specialist team to study functioning of govt. depts.

A young expert team of specialists in various disciplines has been constituted by the State government under the banner “Kakatiya Governance Fellows” to study the functioning of government departments and schemes at village-level.

The team was picked up from among faculties of economics, finance, Information Technology, rural development, education and health from reputed universities of US, Canada, London, Australia and various parts of India.

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar held a meeting with them in virtual mode from MCR HRD Institute. Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary Ronald Rose, Planning Director Sheiekh Meera and Director of Economics and Statistics G. Dayanand were present.

A release later said the team was constituted at the behest of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who was the chairman of the Planning Board.

The team will visit villages and prepare a report for submission to the State government. It will focus on education and health in the coming days.

Among those who interacted with Mr. Vinod Kumar were Mr. Karthik Muralidharan from California University, Mr. Vijay Pingle, Mr. Parul Agrawal, Mr. Debasish, Mr. Matangi Jairam and Ms. Sumit Kaur.