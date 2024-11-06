GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Specialised clinics to tackle surge in non-communicable diseases in Telangana

Published - November 06, 2024 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha in a meeting with senior health department officials at the Aarogyasri Trust office.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha in a meeting with senior health department officials at the Aarogyasri Trust office. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarsimha has called for intensifying efforts to control the increasing rate of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Telangana, urging that special clinics be established to offer dedicated treatment and awareness of these conditions. In a meeting with senior Health officials at the Aarogyasri Trust office on Monday, the Minister highlighted the importance of proactive measures to address the rising incidence of NCDs across the State.

To combat the issue, the Minister proposed setting up NCD clinics modelled after the existing Mother and Child Health (MCH) centres. These specialised clinics would initially be established in teaching hospitals, with plans for expansion to district and area hospitals. He instructed Health officials to ensure that each clinic is well-equipped with diagnostic tools, necessary medications, and staffed with skilled medical professionals to provide comprehensive care.

During the review, Health officials highlighted the escalating burden of NCDs, which now account for 60% of the total disease load in the region. Common NCDs, including hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases, and kidney disorders, have a profound impact on patients’ health, financial stability, and families. Mr. Rajanarasimha stressed the need for public awareness campaigns that educate citizens on the consequences of unhealthy lifestyle and the potential complications of untreated NCDs. He noted that such conditions not only reduce one’s life span but also impose significant financial strain on affected families.

In addition, the Minister called for improvements to the existing Aarogyasri services, as officials reported an increase in their usage. He directed that Aarogyasri services be made more accessible and user-friendly to avoid any potential issues for patients seeking care under the programme.

