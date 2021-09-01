Specialised clinics for lung problems at Yashoda

Yashoda Hospitals have launched two specialised clinics on Wednesday where people with severe lung diseases will be given special attention. Severe asthma will be in focus at one of the clinics, and Interstitial lung disease (ILD) at the other.

“Each patient will be comprehensively assessed to identify the reasons for poor control of asthma and these shall be corrected. Patients will have access to the best of the therapies for asthma control, which include biologics and bronchial thermoplasty,” informed a press release.

The severe asthma clinic would be open every Thursday between 11 a.m. and 5 p,m., and the ILD clinic will run every Friday at the same time.

Hospital director Pavan Gorukanti said there is an ever increasing need for better and focused care to improve patient outcomes.