Special ward for Black Fungus at ENT Hospital

At least 11 cases attended at 2 government hospitals

A 30-bed special ward to admit Black Fungus cases was earmarked at Government ENT Hospital, Koti, which has been designated as nodal centre for treatment of the fungal infection. The hospital has attended five such cases in the past one week. Of them, three were operated and discharged.

Superintendent of the hospital T. Shankar said that theirs is a 200-bed hospital, and they are ready to attend over 100 Black Fungus cases if need be. He said that they offer Out Patient consultation too for the people who suspect they have the fungal infection.The doctors are working in three shifts to attend the cases.

The five patients of fungal infection — also known as Mucormycosis — are post-COVID patients, and were in severe stage of the infection. The remaining two at the hospital are under observation, and will be operated upon when their sugar levels go down. Assistance of Ophthalmologists from SD Eye Hospital, and other specialists is sought in treating the cases.

At the SD Eye Hospital, the doctors have attended around 13 cases of the fungal infection which were majority referred from the ENT Hospital.

“If patients experience any problem in eyes, during COVID or post-COVID, they should consult an eye specialist,” Superintedent of the SD Eye Hospital V. Rajalingam said.