Special voter enrolment campaign getting good response: CEO

August 27, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana Vikas Raj has stated that there was enthusiastic response from people to the two-day special voter enrolment campaign taken up on Saturday.

He asked the District Election Officers (DEOs) to encourage enrolment of first time voters in the 18 to 19 years age group, particularly girls in the age group. At a review meeting, he suggested the DEOs to focus on provision of opportunity/arrangements for participation of persons with disabilities, senior citizens and third gender voters in the electoral process.

The CEO explained about the Election Commission (EC) circular on the removal of shifted (address/place change) voters and discussed efficient disposal of related forms. Issues related to corrections in names, addresses of polling stations were also discussed towards ensuring accuracy and accessibility for all voters.

On printing of Electors’ Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), the CEO asked the DEOs to prioritise generating EPICs for applications approved up to August 15 and issue work orders for the same. It was decided at the meeting that subsequent work orders for EPICs would be issued at intervals of 15 days.

Underlining the importance of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, Mr. Vikas Raj suggested activation of Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) and identification of icons in all 33 districts. It was also decided to organise thematic programmes tailored for specific target groups on important dates to enhance voter awareness and participation.