Special trains for holiday rush

The South Central Railway has announced the following special trains this week: Train No. 07243 Narsapur – Secunderabad special train will depart Narsapur at 6 p.m. on January 16 and 17 and arrive Secunderabad at 4 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 07263 Narsapur – Secunderabad special train will depart Narsapur at 8.15 p.m. on January 18 and arrive Secunderabad at 6.15 a.m. the next day. Train No. 07251 Machilipatnam - Secunderabad special train will depart Machlipatnam at 11.10 p.m. on January 19 and arrive Secunderabad at 9.20 a.m. the next day.