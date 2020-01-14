Telangana

Special trains for holiday rush

more-in

The South Central Railway has announced the following special trains this week: Train No. 07243 Narsapur – Secunderabad special train will depart Narsapur at 6 p.m. on January 16 and 17 and arrive Secunderabad at 4 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 07263 Narsapur – Secunderabad special train will depart Narsapur at 8.15 p.m. on January 18 and arrive Secunderabad at 6.15 a.m. the next day. Train No. 07251 Machilipatnam - Secunderabad special train will depart Machlipatnam at 11.10 p.m. on January 19 and arrive Secunderabad at 9.20 a.m. the next day.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 8:57:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/special-trains-for-holiday-rush/article30568754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY