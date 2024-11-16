ADVERTISEMENT

Special team from Chennai arrests actress Kasthuri Shankar from Hyderabad

Published - November 16, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of actor Kasthuri. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

A special team from Egmore police of Chennai arrested Actress Kasthuri Shankar from Narsingi police station limits in Cyberabad on Saturday (November 16).

Confirming the arrest, a senior officer from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said that the team from Egmore police station arrived in Hyderabad on November 16 and arrested the actress from her flat in Narsingi. “She was booked under sections 191 and 192 of the BNS Act of 2023. The team arrested her around 8.30 p.m. and will be taking her to Chennai on transit warrant,” said the officer.

The actress was under investigation for controversial remarks about the Telugu community during a gathering on November 3 in Chennai. The Madras High Court denied her anticipatory bail, finding her apology inadequate. Accusations against Ms. Kasthuri include hate speech and targeting the Telugu community, which she refuted, claiming her statements were misinterpreted. However, the Chennai police dispatched a special team to Telangana and she was arrested.

