Special postal cover released on Pakhal

A special postal cover on Pakhal Wildlife sanctuary was been released on the occasion of World Forestry Day here on Saturday. Chief Conservator of Forests M J Akbar launched the postal cover. Mr Akbar said the Pakhal wildlife sanctuary in Warangal Rural district had been established in 1952 and was a sought after destination for people of Warangal during weekends. The Pakhal lake spread over 30 sq km was a serene view for nature-lovers. It was also home to some rare species of flora and fauna.