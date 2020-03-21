Telangana

Special postal cover released on Pakhal

Warangal Rural District Forest Officer Arpana Syal explains the elements of the special postal cover on Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary released on Saturday on the occasion of World Forestry Day as Chief Conservator of Forests MJ Akbar and Warangal Urban DFO G Ramalingam look on.   | Photo Credit: M. Murali

World Forestry Day marked

A special postal cover on Pakhal Wildlife sanctuary was been released on the occasion of World Forestry Day here on Saturday. Chief Conservator of Forests M J Akbar launched the postal cover. Mr Akbar said the Pakhal wildlife sanctuary in Warangal Rural district had been established in 1952 and was a sought after destination for people of Warangal during weekends. The Pakhal lake spread over 30 sq km was a serene view for nature-lovers. It was also home to some rare species of flora and fauna.

