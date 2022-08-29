Special postal cover on Yadadri temple released

ADVERTISEMENT

A special postal cover on Telangana’s Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta was released by the Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan at Bhongir Head Post Office on Monday.

Chief Postmaster General K Prakash and Postmaster General of Hyderabad region P V S Reddy were present.

The special cover carries the aerial view of Yadadri temple and comes along with a brochure containing a brief on Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. “For the purpose of special cancellation of postage, temple design itself is available as a cancellation stamp,” an official release said.

After releasing the cover, the Minister of State said that he was fortunate to have the opportunity of releasing a special cover on Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, which has its origins in Vedas and Skanda Purana. Commending the beauty of the Yadari temple, he urged the Postal Department to be more citizen-centric in their approach and appealed to the citizens to utilise the postal services and proclaimed that the Postal Department was the only department offering services at the citizen’s doorsteps.

He also praised the noteworthy role of the Postal Department during the pandemic and technology adaption and the parcel reforms undertaken by the Postal Department to offer uninterrupted economical services. Yadadri special cover with special cancellation is priced at ₹ 50 and without cancellation is priced at ₹ 45 along with the brochure will be available for sale at all Head Post Offices.