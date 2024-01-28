ADVERTISEMENT

Special postal cover of Bhadrachalam temple unveiled

January 28, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A special postal cover featuring the centuries-old Seetharama Chandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, was unveiled by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Sunday at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle.

This cover showcases the depiction of Rama seated with Seetha and Lakshmana, with the Bhadrachalam temple in the background. Priced at ₹60, the cover with the temple image and one without are available at ₹45. Both variants will be on sale at all head post offices in Telangana starting Monday and can also be purchased online on https://www.epostoffice.gov.in from February 8.

During the event, the Minister highlighted the role of the Department of Posts in serving and positively impacting the socio-economic life of the country. The Telangana Circle alone has opened 58 new post offices in the current financial year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister emphasised that in the age of technological advancements and the dominance of e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart, these industry players are turning to India Post for last-mile delivery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US