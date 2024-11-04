ADVERTISEMENT

Special officers asked to supervise paddy procurement in districts

Published - November 04, 2024 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants the officials to be in the field to resolve grievances on the spot  

The Hindu Bureau

Special officers directed to ensure hassle-free paddy procurement.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the officials concerned to take steps for the procurement of paddy without causing any inconvenience to farmers.

The Chief Minister wanted the special officers appointed for the districts to visit the field and supervise the procurement process. The government had appointed these special officers recently to supervise the effective implementation of the welfare and development programmes at the grassroots level. He wanted the officials to ensure that paddy procurement was without any hassles besides taking steps to resolve grievances of the farmers on the spot.

The following officers have been appointed as Special Officers — Krishna Aditya (Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts); RV Karnan (Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla districts); Anita Ramachandran (Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongiri, Suryapet districts); A Sharat (Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts); D. Divya (Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.); Ravi (Mahabubnagar, Narayanapet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts); T. Vinaya Krishna Reddy (Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts); Harichandana Dasari (Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts) and K. Surendra Mohan (Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US